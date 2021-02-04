Las Cruces Health Sciences Seminar Series kicks off Feb. 24

New Mexico State University’s College of Health and Social Services is launching its new Health Sciences Seminar Series this month, bringing leading experts in the field to share innovative research and emerging information with the campus and community.



The first lecture in the series, “Assessing Diet in Our Complex Food System,” will be presented by Marian Neuhouser, the program head of the Cancer Prevention Program at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24 via Zoom.





Neuhouser, a nutritional epidemiologist, will explore challenges and approaches to studying nutrition and well-being due to limitations in food and nutrient databases, assessment of self-reported diet, and the varied economic, cultural, social and behavioral predictors of food intake.



The seminar series is also sponsored by the Partnership for the Advancement of Cancer Research (PACR), a National Cancer Institute-funded partnership between NMSU and the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, and NMSU’s Southwest Institute for Health Disparities Research (SWIHDR).



CHSS Interim Dean Sonya Cooper said the start of the new seminar series is a great milestone for the college and its efforts to engage students, faculty and the community.



“CHSS is thrilled to partner with PACR and SWIHDR to launch the Health Sciences Seminar Series,” said Cooper. “We have more than 50 health-related programs across the NMSU system and this seminar series will provide an excellent opportunity to set a venue where stakeholders of the health field can come together, network and learn about exciting research and initiatives in the discipline.”



PACR Director Graciela Unguez said the seminar series is also expected to stimulate increased interest in research among students and faculty across the college and campus.



“It is very exciting to bring renown scientists engaged in basic and biomedical research relevant to our health and well-being to NMSU, as it can really initiate new ideas and collaborations,” said Unguez.



The next installment of the Health Sciences Seminar Series will take place this fall, with more seminars and networking opportunities to be added in the following semesters.



“We would like to see more opportunities for community participation on health science issues,” said Associate Dean for Research and Community Engagement and SWIHDR Director, Jill McDonald. “We plan to build the seminar series around topics that are important to our community and our region in order to provide those opportunities.”



“We know there is an interest in this type of series, because health is everybody’s business,” said Cooper.



The event is free and open to all, but registration is required. To register for the event and receive the Zoom information, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/2GYVYST. For more information on the Health Sciences Seminar Series, contact the CHSS Dean’s Office at 575-646-3526.

Information from NMSU