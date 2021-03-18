Las Cruces Firefighters Bring COVID-19 Vaccine To Most Vulnerable Residents

Qualifying for a COVID-19 vaccine is a challenge for many Las Cruces residents, but getting the vaccination is much harder for those with mobility issues. The city’s new homebound vaccination program is working to fill some of those gaps.

Las Cruces firefighters Ariel Caro and Matthew Castrejon aren’t only distributing the COVID-19 vaccine, they’re bringing hope to many of the city’s most vulnerable residents.

The pair is part of a team assigned to the city’s homebound vaccination program, targeting those who are not physically able to travel to a vaccination site.

Firefighter Ariel Caro says she’s thankful for the opportunity to serve.

“They love that we are helping out, going to their house and making their life, and their loved one’s life, a little easier for them,” Caro said. “I’m glad that the fire department is a part of this program and the ones that are sponsoring the program just so that way people can see that we’re here for them.”

City Interim Deputy Chief Justin Allen says the program is hoping to distribute 90 vaccines a week. They’re currently targeting a specific group identified through city programs—Las Cruces residents who are homebound due to illness, injury or other circumstances.

“We're utilizing our senior programs and Quality of Life Department within the city of Las Cruces,” Allen said. “We are utilizing them and using a list that they have for their Meals on Wheels and several other homebound initiatives that they have in programs. Currently, we are at, at least 650 plus homebound individuals that we've identified.”

Many of those identified through city programs did not register for the COVID-19 vaccine themselves, relying on registration events or friends and family members. Caro outlined how firefighters can pull up a confirmation code on-site to document that the vaccine was distributed correctly.

“Some people don’t have access to cell phones, they don't have access to a computer, all they have is just a flip phone,” Caro said. “I go ahead and put them into the system on the Department of Health website and just register them, so I can give them a confirmation number and just so that it's documented, they got their vaccine.”

Las Cruces City Councilor Tessa Abeyta-Stuve chairs both the city’s COVID-19 Vaccination Task Force and the Health Policy Review Committee. She highlighted how the use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is vital for the homebound vaccination program because it requires only one dose.

“When we do have individuals that are in high-risk populations, sometimes it can be harder to see them again for that second time,” Abeyta-Stuve said. “And there is a timing issue with our Pfizer and Moderna. You need to get that second shot within a timeframe. And so just having the Johnson and Johnson makes that process much more smoother and allows us at the city to be able to reach more people as well for that full vaccination.”

Abeyta-Stuve emphasized that a lack of resources should not prohibit members of the community from being vaccinated.

“There are many people, they just don't have that access to be able to go out and get the vaccine,” Abeyta-Stuve said. “Even mobility is such an issue for a lot of these individuals. And so, by us reaching out to them, we're able to care for them as well in these different capacities, and make sure that they stay safe and healthy.”

For Interim Deputy Chief Justin Allen, it’s about serving those who might not otherwise have an opportunity for vaccination.

“Everybody, I think, realizes the safety measures that need to be taken with the COVID-19,” Allen said. “So, it’s important for us to be able to get out and reach them and show that they're still going to be able to receive the same amount of treatment that everybody else is.”

Las Cruces residents wondering if they qualify for the homebound vaccination program, or with general COVID-19 vaccine related questions, may contact the city at 575-528-5119.