Las Cruces Film Screening and Panel Discussion on Wildlife Killing Contests

The Southwest Environmental Center will host a free public screening of the film Killing Games: Wildlife in the Crosshairs which examines the growing plague of wildlife killing contests. Here is a statement from SWEC:

The screening will be followed by a panel discussion and information on an initiative to ban coyote killing contests in New Mexico this year.

Wildlife killing contests are events in which contestants compete for prizes for killing the most animals in a given time frame. The targets are usually carnivores such as coyotes, bobcats, and foxes. Prizes are sometimes also awarded for the biggest animal killed or the smallest (in other words, the youngest). In 2019, New Mexico may become one of the first states in the nation to legislatively ban coyote killing contests, thanks in part to the advocacy of groups like the Southwest Environmental Center.

Killing Games is produced by the nonprofit group Project Coyote. It will be followed by a panel discussion moderated by SWEC’s executive director Kevin Bixby, featuring NM Senator Jeff Steinborn, Las Cruces hunter/outdoorsman David Soules, Project Coyote’s executive director Camilla Fox and biologist David Parsons. The event is co-sponsored by Project Coyote and the Las Cruces High School Students for Sustainability.

WHAT: Killing Games film screening and panel discussion about wildlife killing contests

WHEN: January 10, 6-8 pm

WHERE: Las Cruces High School theater

WHO: Southwest Environmental Center, Project Coyote, Las Cruces High School Students for Sustainability

For more information, contact: (575) 522-5552.