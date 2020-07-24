Las Cruces Father And Son Reported Missing

Las Cruces police are asking for the public’s help locating a father and his 8-year-old son.

Jesus Abel Martinez, 33-years-old, and his son, Isaiah Martinez, were last seen July 22 at around 10 a.m. The two were last seen at the Wood Spring Suites, 2080 South Triviz Drive. The pair were headed to Anthony, Texas in a blue Chevrolet Suburban but never returned.

Jesus is approximately 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing brown pants and a black shirt. Isaiah is approximately 4-feet-8-inches tall and weighs 75 pounds. Isaiah was last seen wearing blue shorts and a grey shirt.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jesus and Isaiah are asked to call 911 immediately or contact Las Cruces police at (575) 526-0795.

Information from Las Cruces Police