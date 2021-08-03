Las Cruces Event to Provide Addiction and Health Education

The Las Cruces Fire Department’s Mobile Integrated Healthcare and Opioid Overdose Outreach programs will host a free, community-wide Opioid Outreach event on Friday.



The Opioid Outreach event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6, at 2407 W. Picacho Ave. The event is free and open to the public to learn about the resources available for individuals who struggle with addiction or a substance use disorder.



The event will bring together more than eight community health agencies from Las Cruces that provide services and educational materials to members of our community. Services will also include Narcan distribution, clean needle exchange, blood pressure checks, health screenings and HIV tests.



Las Cruces firefighters will also be walking through nearby areas with teams to clean up capped and uncapped needles.



The Las Cruces Fire Department and community partners are dedicated to helping individuals who struggle with addiction or a substance use disorder and help provide access and knowledge of the services available.



Substance abuse can affect all walks of life and all age groups. Anyone struggling with substance abuse, or knows of someone struggling with substance abuse, is strongly encouraged to attend this event.



For more information regarding the event please contact the Las Cruces Fire Department at (575) 528-3473.

Information from LCFD