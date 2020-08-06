Las Cruces Elections Officials Needed for 2020 General Election

Election officials are being sought for the Nov. 3, 2020 general election. To be an election official interested individuals must:

Be registered to vote in Doña Ana County.

Take an oath of office.

Not be a candidate for any office on the general election ballot.

Have basic computer skills.

Applications are now being accepted and more information is available at dacelections.com.

Paid training for election officials will be provided. Election officials will be paid $150 to $200 on Election Day for their work. Early Voting and Absent Voter board election officials are also needed.

The Doña Ana County Clerk’s Office is committed to and responsible for ensuring compliance with state mandated requirements and regulations that pertain to elections. The Bureau of Elections ensures that all qualified voters have an opportunity to vote free of intimidation and obstruction.

The Doña Ana County Clerk’s Office believes in democracy and the importance of majority rule and individual rights; in being transparent and handling the election process with integrity to ensure the public can trust the results; and that customer service is critical to the success of elections because it strengthens public confidence in the election process.



For information, contact the Doña Ana County Clerk’s Office at 575/647-7428, or by email at elections@donaanacounty.org. The TTY number is 575/525-5951.

The Doña Ana County Clerk’s Office is located in the Doña Ana County Government Center located at 845 N. Motel Boulevard.