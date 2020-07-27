Las Cruces Education: Aggie One-Stop provides streamlined student experience

Beginning Aug. 3, New Mexico State University students will be able to find information about financial aid, admissions, bill payments and more in one convenient place – the Aggie One-Stop.

Students with questions regarding student services will be able to visit Aggie One-Stop for an easier and more convenient experience, instead of having to stop at several different offices.

“The purpose of Aggie One-Stop is to provide excellent service to current and prospective students for transactions pertaining to financial aid, student accounts, student records and some auxiliary services,” said Renay Scott, NMSU Vice President of Student Success and Enrollment Management. “We are excited to be able to provide these services to students in one convenient location.”

Aggie One-Stop will be housed in the Educational Services building, Room 705, on the NMSU campus.

“The Aggie One-Stop will be a resource hub of consolidated offices and information providing a streamlined experience for our students,” said Seth Miner, NMSU director of Undergraduate Admissions, Orientation, and International Student and Scholar Services. “The Aggie One-Stop is intended to minimize the back and forth between offices for our students by providing immediate responses and direction. Our staff are trained in the processes and requirements for all student-facing offices.”

Cross-trained staff will provide live, accessible assistance with NMSU student support services, including registration, advising, records, financial aid, billing, payment and veterans’ benefits, and will engage with students through multiple delivery modes including text chat, video chat, phone and email.

Miner said it is the mission of Aggie One-Stop to “support student success and persistence to graduation through a consistent, personalized experience.”

Scott said the Aggie One-Stop staff is trained to deliver accurate, complete and friendly service to help students effectively navigate the business of going to college. Aggie One-Stop will also include technology solutions to support remote transactions for current and prospective students, and ensure access to information via live chat, appointment scheduling with staff via Navigate, and a telephone and email system that will improve wait and response times.

Staff members will be available to provide in-person services, by appointment only, to students who will be returning to campus for the fall 2020 semester. Walk-in traffic requiring in-depth services will be assisted by One-Stop staff in scheduling a prompt virtual appointment with remote staff to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

For more information, visit https://onestop.nmsu.edu/, email onestop@nmsu.edu or call 575-646-NMSU (6678).

Information from NMSU