Las Cruces Economic Development Director Shares How Pandemic Has Impacted Local Economy

Dr. Griselda Martinez, Director of Economic Development for the City of Las Cruces shares how the economy of the city has been impacted by COVID-19 and how the economic development department is responding to this crisis.

The COVID-19 pandemic has heavily impacted the economy and left millions across the country without work. Dr. Griselda Martinez, Director of Economic Development for the City of Las Cruces shares how the city has been impacted and what her department can do to respond to this crisis.