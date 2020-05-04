KRWG
Las Cruces Economic Development Director Shares How Pandemic Has Impacted Local Economy

By KRWG News and Partners 12 minutes ago

Dr. Griselda Martinez, Director of Economic Development for the City of Las Cruces
Credit City of Las Cruces

The COVID-19 pandemic has heavily impacted the economy and left millions across the country without work. Dr. Griselda Martinez, Director of Economic Development for the City of Las Cruces shares how the city has been impacted and what her department can do to respond to this crisis. 