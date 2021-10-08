Las Cruces doctor appointed chair of national commission with influence on healthcare policy

Memorial Medical Center is proud to announce that Stephanie Benson, MD, FAAFP, has been appointed as Chair of the Commission on Federal and State Policy for the American Academy of Family Physicians. This commission has significant national influence on healthcare policy.

Dr. Benson is a Board-certified Family Physician at Memorial’s Family Medicine Center and Associate Program Director at the Southern New Mexico Family Medicine Residency Program – where she completed her residency training in 2009. She also serves as Director of Memorial’s Palliative Care Team, which has played an integral role for the community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I feel strongly that every physician has a responsibility to advocate for their patients and their communities. It is a tremendous honor to get to do so at a national level. I have worked closely with the New Mexico chapter of the AAFP since I was a resident in our program and look forward to continuing my work with the National Academy and their amazing staff,” Dr. Benson said. “We have a great deal of work to do as we continue to advocate for policies that benefit our patients, our communities, and the specialty of Family Medicine. I am grateful to the New Mexico Academy of Family Physicians, Dr. John Andazola, and our residency program for continuously supporting me in these endeavors over the years.”

Dr. Benson’s one-year service as Chair begins on Dec. 15. 2021. The Commission on Federal and State Policy informs and guides the Academy's federal advocacy program and the AAFP’s support for constituent chapters in their advocacy efforts before state governments.

