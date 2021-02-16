Las Cruces District Grieves Loss of Mesa Media Teacher to COVID-19

Las Cruces Public Schools officials were notified late Monday night that a longtime media teacher at Mesa Middle School had lost her battle with COVID-19.

Elizabeth Placencio, 42, had been hospitalized with the disease for nearly a month. Placencio taught Film and Broadcast at Mesa since the school opened in 2010, and was a teacher at White Sands Elementary School before that. In all, Placencio dedicated more than two decades of her life to teaching.

“Liz was part of my core team that helped open the doors at Mesa,” recalled Gabe Jacquez, Deputy Superintendent of Operations at LCPS, who served as the principal at Mesa between 2010 and 2016. “She had an amazing impact on our students and the programs at Mesa, and built the media program from scratch at our school. She will be missed in the hearts of many.”

Placencio is the fifth educator in the LCPS district lost to COVID-19. She is survived by her husband and a daughter.