Las Cruces Country Music Festival Returns In October

The 7th Annual Las Cruces Country Music Festival returns to the City of Crosses for another legendary weekend of country fun this October 11, 12, & 13 and the star-studded lineup is here.

The Festival kicks off on Friday, October 11 with Main Stage acts: Big & Rich with Cowboy Troy, Casey Donahew, and Frank Ray. The Friday night trio has accounted for dozens of country hits and awards including Big & Rich’s “Save A Horse (Ride a Cowboy)”, “Lost in This Moment”, “Wild West Show”, “That’s Why I Pray”, “Holy Water” and many more. Donahew’s hits include “White Trash Story,” “Double Wide Dream,” and “One Star Flag” among many others. Former Las Cruces Police Officer and recent national USA television REAL Country contestant Frank Ray is coming home to Las Cruces. Ray’s Texas Country chart hits have included “Every Time You Run” and “The Drive”.

On Saturday night, the festivities continue with country stars Gretchen Wilson, Ronnie Milsap, and Jessie G. Gretchen Wilson, a Grammy Award-winning recipient, has charted country hits like “Redneck Woman”, “Here for the Party”, “All Jacked Up” and several others. Six-time Grammy Awards winner and Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Ronnie Milsap had success in the 1970s and 1980s and is recognized as an influential “crossover” artist incorporating sounds of R&B, pop, and rock into his country music. Milsap has had an impressive thirty-one #1 hits on Country radio from 1973 to 1989.

Milsap’s hits include “It Was Almost Like a Song”, “Lost in the Fifties Tonight”, “Stranger in my House”, and an ode to the area from where he hails “Smokey Mountain Range” among others.

Sunday will feature regional artists, as well as a performance by the First Female Artist to perform with Mariachis on the Grand Ole Opry, Stephanie Urbina Jones and the Honky Tonk Mariachis. Stephanie Urbina Jones’s country-meets mariachi-meets-Latin hits have included “I Wanna Dance with You”, “Walking After Midnight” and “He Reminds Me of Texas”. Urbina Jones has also received wide acclaim for a phenomenal rendition of Dolly Parton’s hit “Jolene”.

Over on the Second Stage, local and regional favorites will keep the music going in between acts. In addition to all the great music, the Festival will feature activities for the entire family including food and drinks, vendors, and a free kids' area.

The three-day-long country music celebration developed and produced by Visit Las Cruces and the City of Las Cruces features live country music on two stages. Celebrating its seventh year, the Festival has established itself as one of Las Cruces and New Mexico's premier events. Notable past acts have included Dwight Yoakam, Travis Tritt, Kacey Musgraves, Kenny Rogers, Lee Ann Womack, Randy Houser, Frankie Ballard, Sawyer Brown, Eli Young Band, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Rick Trevino, Dustin Lynch, The Swon Brothers, Charlie Daniels Band, Casey James, Little Texas, Bri Bagwell, Cassadee Pope, Brennin and James Wesley among others.

The festival will be held at the Hadley Sports Complex for the second year in a row. Gates open at 5 pm on Friday, 4 pm on Saturday and 11 am on Sunday.

Tickets are on sale online at www.LasCrucesCountryMusic.com and in person at Visit Las Cruces. Single day passes for Friday or Saturday are $40, Sunday single day passes are $10, and Weekend Passes are $80. Kids 12 and under get in free with general admission. VIP passes are $150, which include a Thursday night VIP party and VIP seating on Friday and Saturday night. Kids 3 and under get in free with VIP passes. Prices will go up at the gate, so get your tickets early.

Members of the military, senior citizens, City employees, and students are offered a $5 off discount on day passes, and $10 off weekend passes when they purchase tickets at the Visit Las Cruces office at 336 S. Main Street. Limit one per person with valid IDs.

Acts subject to change.

For more information about the Festival, sponsorship opportunities, and vendor applications, visit www.LasCrucesCountryMusic.com or call 575-541-2444.