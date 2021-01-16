Las Cruces Councilor Appointed To National League of Cities’ Committee

Gill Sorg, City Councilor, Las Cruces, NM, has been appointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) 2021 Energy, Environment and Natural Resources (EENR) Federal Advocacy Committee. Councilor Sorg was elected to a one-year term and will provide strategic direction and guidance for NLC’s federal advocacy agenda and policy priorities. The appointment was announced by NLC President Kathy Maness, councilmember, Lexington, South Carolina.

“It has been my honor to represent the City of Las Cruces on the Energy, Environment, and Natural Resources Committee of the National League of Cities. I have been on the Committee for 4 years and have worked to bring our cities of our nation into a carbon free economy. The Committee has advocated to our federal government for water conservation and climate change legislation.”

As a committee member, Sorg will play a key role among a diverse group of local leaders in shaping NLC’s policy positions and advocating on behalf of America’s cities and towns before Congress, with the administration and at home.

“Our federal advocacy committees are the voices of what’s happening on the ground in our communities,” said Kathy Maness, councilmember of Lexington, South Carolina, and President of the National League of Cities (NLC). “I am proud to have Gill Sorg join NLC's EENR committee on behalf of his residents. Together with a team of local leaders from around the country, we will work to solve the most pressing challenges facing our communities.”

The leadership of this year’s committee will consist of Chair Ellen Smith, Councilmember, Oak Ridge, TN, Vice Chair Cindy Dyballa, Councilmember, Takoma Park, MD and Vice Chair Adrian Hernandez, Councilmember, Pearland, TX.

For more information on NLC’s federal advocacy committees, visit: www.nlc.org/advocacy/committees.

The National League of Cities (NLC) is dedicated to helping city leaders build better communities. NLC is a resource and advocate for 19,000 cities, towns and villages, representing more than 218 million Americans. www.nlc.org