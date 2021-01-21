Las Cruces Convention Center Serves As Distribution Site for COVID-19 Vaccinations

The City of Las Cruces and New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) have teamed together to help residents receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

The Las Cruces Convention Center, 680 E. University Ave., will be one location where residents can go to get the COVID-19 vaccination. The intent of using the Convention Center was to establish an indoor space, if needed, for inclement weather. The Convention Center will be utilized for several months as Las Cruces and the state move through the phases to get our residents vaccinated.

“To combat this disease, we need to get vaccinated. It can save our lives and protect those around us, said Eric Enriquez, Assistant City Manager for the City of Las Cruces. “The City is proud to work with the NMDOH to make it easier for many New Mexicans to get this vaccine as efficiently as possible.”

Weekly indoor vaccinations will be conducted ONLY by scheduled appointment. No walk-ups will be accepted. Vaccinations will be provided from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Wednesday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Thursday. It is imperative the online Medical Questionnaire on the New Mexico Department of Health website, at https://cvvaccine.nmhealth.org, MUST be filled out on the day of appointment and PRIOR to coming to the Convention Center for an scheduled appointment. Pfizer Vaccine is utilized at this site.

This is a walk-thru event. If a person has limited mobility, they can have one person accompany them for assistance.

The vaccination process is as follows:

Every person to be vaccinated must complete the Medical Questionnaire the day of their scheduled appointment and PRIOR to arriving at the vaccination site.

Everyone to be vaccinated should arrive at the Convention Center 10 to 15 minutes before their scheduled appointment.

Anyone who is to be vaccinated should park and enter through the Convention Center’s main doors, on the East side of the building.

Greeters will check the person in for their scheduled appointment.

Every person to be vaccinated should enter the que while social distancing – adhere to markings on the floor – six feet apart.

Everyone to be vaccinated will be directed to enter the Convention Center’s Exhibit Hall to receive their vaccination.

After receiving the vaccine, every person vaccinated will wait in the designated observation area. Observation period starts at 15 minutes and if necessary due to potential allergy detection from the medical screening could wait for 30 minutes.

After being vaccinated and completing the appropriate post-vaccination waiting period, everyone vaccinated will receive an appointment date via text and/or email for a follow-up Booster vaccination.

Lastly, everyone in the Convention Center should exit through the building’s West doors to return to their vehicles.

This event follows COVID Safe Practices, so everyone is required to wear their face mask, follow proper social distancing, and utilize hand hygiene. If anyone is not feeling well or has received a vaccine within the last 14 days, they should reschedule their appointment.



Currently, NMDOH is vaccinating eligible people in Phase 1A and Phase 1B. The NMDOH is closely working with its Vaccine team, in Santa Fe, who helps to populate the schedule from those who have registered.

It is imperative that residents register and be patient for their notification to schedule their appointment. Everyone who registers received a confirmation code in order to access their profile to fill out the necessary information, including demographics, insurance, and other data, along with allowing them to go back into their account and schedule their appointment once they have been notified, they are eligible for the vaccine.

The confirmation code does not mean anyone has an appointment, but only that they have created a profile to be notified when they are eligible, and to schedule their appointment.

The NMDOH is working to set up ways to assist residents without internet access or texting ability through its Public Health Office and with partners through the Unified Area Command.



For information, call NMDOH at 855/600-3453.