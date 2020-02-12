Las Cruces Construction: Final Public Meeting for the Valley Drive/Avenida de Mesilla Project

The final monthly public meeting of the New Mexico Department of Transportation’s Valley Drive/Avenida de Mesilla Intersection Project will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 in the Roadrunner Room at Thomas Branigan Memorial Library, 200 E. Picacho Ave.

The meeting will provide specific project information regarding construction. New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) staff will be available to answer questions and address any concerns from residents regarding the project, which is nearing completion.

Anyone who needs an accommodation, because of a disability, to attend this meeting should call Ami Evans, NMDOT District 1 public information officer, at 575/640-5981 at least two days before the meeting.

For information regarding the project, contact Ryan Tafoya, project manager, at 575/418-7891, or email him at ryan.tafoya@state.nm.us. Information is also available online at www.valleydrive.net.