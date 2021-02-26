Las Cruces Community Mourns Loss Of LCPS Superintendent Karen Trujillo

The Las Cruces Public School District mourned the loss of beloved Superintendent Karen Trujillo Friday, hosting a press conference to remember her impact on the lives of educators, students and the entire Las Cruces community.

For over two decades, Trujillo served the state of New Mexico as an educator, administrator and public servant. As Superintendent of Las Cruces Public Schools, she helped to navigate the district through the COVID pandemic, working to ensure educational opportunities for all.

School Board President Ray Jaramillo spoke about Trujillo’s dedication to the district.

“It was evident that she understood the value of ‘we.’ Never was it ‘I,’ never ‘me,’ in our conversations,” Jaramillo said. “Dr. Trujillo understood that in order to craft a vision, it would require all of us.”

Now, the Las Cruces community mourns the loss of her life following a deadly traffic accident Thursday evening. While out walking her dogs, Trujillo was hit by a vehicle in her neighborhood. Her husband, Ben Trujillo, addressed the accident, asking the public to keep the driver of the vehicle in their thoughts and prayers.

“Please pray for him. I can't imagine living with the burden like that,” Trujillo said. “And, you know, accidents are accidents, and they're not planned for, and I think the biggest thing is how we react and how we move forward.”

He emphasized how much his wife valued each and every member of the district—whether they be staff members or students.

“As hard as it was, and as hard as she worked, I could tell you I don't think she felt like she worked a day while she was in this district,” Trujillo said. “It was her passion. And you guys need to know, she loved you guys.”

Jaramillo stressed it was a devotion on display at each and every school board meeting, noting her ability to motivate during difficult times.

“In my time on the board, there was never a day Dr. Trujillo didn't show up with a plan for success, even in our toughest times. She was an architect of a conscious plan that addressed the needs of every student, and every educator in our district, and we supported her in her mission,” Jaramillo said. “Karen will be forever remembered as the player that you wanted on your team. She got us through some difficult times, some of which we are still in. It is hard to imagine how we will navigate without her, but if you know Karen, you know she would want us to move forward for our staff and our students.”

Doña Ana County Manager Fernando Macias, a former colleague and family friend, wrapped up the press conference by speaking about Trujillo’s strength and faith in God.

“She was a woman of strong faith, her whole family is,” Macias said, “In the truest sense, she really was a servant of God because she put others before herself.”

Trujillo’s legacy will be further cemented by the establishment of a scholarship in her name, working to memorialize her impact on the educational community for decades to come.