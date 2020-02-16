Las Cruces Community Invited to Participate in Unidad Park GO Bond Project Planning

The City of Las Cruces invites the community to participate in the Unidad Park General Obligation (GO) Bond Project planning by dropping in between 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at Unidad Community Park, 1500 E. Hadley Ave.

The park, which is the first community-built park in Las Cruces, will undergo a rehabilitation that includes keeping some structures of the park and changing others. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions, voice concerns or provide input. City representatives and consultants will be available to provide information. All City residents are welcome and encouraged to attend.

The entrance to Unidad Park is decorated with hand-painted tiles and names etched on the fence slats surrounding the park to commemorate community members who helped raise the funds to support the project in 2001. The GO Bond project includes improvements to these areas and a splash pad addition at Unidad Park.

Status of this and other GO Bond projects can be found on the City’s Public Works Go Bond website at www.las-cruces.org/GoBondProjects. For information, call the Community Engagement Office at 575/528-4551 or email clcengage@las-cruces.org.