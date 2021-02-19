Las Cruces Community Garden Plots Available

The City of Las Cruces Parks and Recreation Department is offering gardening plots in Tony Gomez Community Garden (2250 S. Espina), Las Esperanzas Community Garden (341 E. Picacho Ave.), and Sage Community Garden (6121 Reynolds Dr.) to anyone who would like to lease a plot. Each person is allowed two plots. Beginning in April, people will be allowed to register for a third plot if there are any still available. The cost of a plot is $15 per year.

You may sign-up and pay for your plot online, or in person:

Online registrations of plots can be made at http://www.las-cruces.org/play and click on the Online Registration link.

To sign-up and pay in person, call the Parks and Recreation Administrative office at 575/541-2550 to make an appointment. Please bring a form of ID when you come to register.

Cash, checks, and credit cards are accepted. Plots will be available through December 31, 2021. For more information, call 575-541-2550.