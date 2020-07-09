Las Cruces City Manager Search Narrowed to Three Candidates

The Las Cruces City Council has again narrowed down its City Manager candidate list. Three candidates have emerged from a list of five following a review of recorded statements from the finalists on Tuesday, July 7.



The three finalists selected include:



Gary Halbert, City Manager, City of Chula Vista, California; Jose Madrigal, Consultant, Former Deputy City Manager, City of McKinney, Texas; and Ifo Pili, City Administrator, City of Eagle Mountain City, Utah.



The remaining candidates have been notified of their advancement, and virtual interviews (via Zoom) will be scheduled with the mayor and council on Tuesday, July 21. These interviews will allow for the field to be further narrowed to two candidates.



On Wednesday, July 22, the two remaining candidates will again be interviewed (via Zoom) by a Community Panel and an Employee Panel.

The Community Panel is expected to consist of community members nominated for this purpose by the mayor and each councilor. These members will also view videos of the two finalists. A survey for feedback will be administered and provided to the mayor and council.



The Employee Panel will include department directors and an employee of their choice as well as a representative from each union. This panel will also review the two finalists' videos, and a survey for feedback will be administered and provided to the mayor and council.



Later, in the afternoon of Wednesday, July 22, the mayor and council will convene in a closed session to discuss the finalists.



The Novak Consulting Group, of Cincinnati, Ohio has assisted the City in the recruitment process of candidates for the City Manager position, which has been vacant since April 2019. The Novak Group had received 63 applications.