Las Cruces City Manager Announces Resignation

Today, Stuart C. Ed voluntarily resigned as city manager. Ed has served as city manager since November 2016. Here is a statement from the City:

City Council will hold a special meeting at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, to consider naming Assistant City Manager of Administration, William Studer, acting City Manager while the City conducts a nationwide search for Ed’s replacement.

Studer began service with the City of Las Cruces in April 2017 and has more than 38 years of experience working for municipal government agencies.