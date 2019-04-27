Las Cruces City Councilor Jack Eakman decides to not seek re-election

Jack Eakman, presently the City Councilor representing District 4 in Las Cruces, has decided not to seek re-election in 2019.

Las Cruces resident Robert Palacios has declared his intention to run in District 4. Candidates must collect signatures from registered voters before being certified for the ballot in September. The municipal election is November 5.

Here is a statement issued by Eakman:

District 4 is the Southwest portion of the City. Mr. Eakman, a former Hospital Administrator and Business Improvement Consultant, will retire from the Council to pursue other interests.

He currently serves as Chair of the Finance Policy Review Committee, Chair of the Health Policy Review Committee, Chair of the Economic Development Committee and a member of the Communications Policy Review Committee for the City Council. He also serves as the City Representative to the South Central Regional Transit District, the Vice Chair of the Mesilla Valley Animal Services Center, a member of both the ASCMV Executive and Finance Committees, and a member of the Board of Directors for the Metropolitan Planning Organization and is the Immediate Past Chair of that organization.

Eakman has been married to Delilah Price Eakman for 56 years. They chose to relocate to Las Cruces after visiting and researching 39 communities in the Southwest. They have three sons and five grandchildren.

Elected in 2015, Eakman will serve out his current term and then devote his time to family, friends, travel and writing. He is presently researching a publication on Leadership by interviewing outstanding leaders he has observed in New Mexico. He plans on postponing the creation of the full text until his current term expires on December 31, 2019.

While Eakman will not endorse any candidate for any elected City Council position, he encourages candidates to learn about the authority levels and the full slate of responsibilities that are expected of the positions. To quote Section 2:04 of the Las Cruces City Charter, “All powers of the city shall be vested in the council, except as otherwise provide by law or this Charter, and the council shall provide for the exercise thereof and for the performance of all duties and obligations imposed on the city by law.”