Las Cruces City Council Supports Medicaid Buy-In Option

With the legislative session looming, some New Mexicans are pushing for a Medicaid buy-in program. Proponents say it could make health insurance more affordable and accessible for residents. The Las Cruces City Council recently approved a resolution in support of the plan.

About five years ago, Maria Burciaga landed in the hospital. She had kidney stones, needed surgery, and left the hospital with a stent. Later, she says, she returned to have the stent removed.

"To my surprise," she says, "I was told the procedure would cost me $4,000."

Burciaga didn't have health insurance. She said she couldn't afford the procedure, so she was sent home with antibiotics "to ease the pain. I left the hospital feeling defeated," she says.

Burciaga says she scrimped and saved and came back to the hospital with $1,500. She asked if she could pay in installments.

"Once again, I was denied the procedure," she says.

But then she got lucky. Right around this time, New Mexico expanded its Medicaid program under the Affordable Care Act. Burciaga finally received health insurance, and the necessary surgery.

"Without Medicaid I would have been forced to take out a loan," she says. "Nothing about my story's unique."

That's why she now advocates for a Medicaid buy-in option, which could help people who don't qualify for Medicaid but can't afford other insurance plans.

Around 180,000 New Mexicans don't have health insurance, including about 25,000 in Doña Ana County. Some of them may earn too much to qualify for Medicaid, but not enough to pay for coverage through a private insurer or the Affordable Care Act. A buy-in program would allow them to purchase a relatively cheap Medicaid or Medicaid-like insurance plan.

"There's a great need for people to have affordable healthcare here," says Las Cruces City Councilor Gabriel Vasquez. "While the ACA was a great attempt at leveling the playing field for many folks, I think something like the Medicaid buy-in is strongly needed" for people who still can't afford coverage.

At the council meeting, Vasquez described speak with a friend who was avoiding a trip to the doctor "even though they had some really serious, critical potential symptoms. And we sat around a table and tried to get this individual to go to see a doctor or a specialist and he was so scared that it would ruin him financially that he just did not want to take that chance."

The New Mexico legislature is currently studying the feasibility of a Medicaid buy-in program, exploring how much it would cost consumers and the state and the impact it would have on providers.

Some experts believe New Mexico could be the first state to pass buy-in legislation, potentially during this legislative session. In addition to the Las Cruces City Council, six local government and tribal councils around the state have passed resolutions supporting the program.

City Councilor Jack Eakman says one advantage of the buy-in option is it builds on an existing program. "Medicaid is a structure in place," he says. "The federal government is going to help a lot with the costs here and persons will have some sort of coverage, and thus their bills will be less than otherwise."

Still, some lawmakers would like to see a more expansive affordable healthcare program. At the meeting, Councilor Yvonne Flores said she hopes Medicaid buy-in is ultimately just a step toward universal healthcare.