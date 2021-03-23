Las Cruces City Council Reviews Vaccine Allocation Efforts and Consolidated City Plan

The Las Cruces City Council received an update on COVID-19 vaccine allocation and reviewed the city’s proposed 2021-2025 Consolidated Plan during a work session Monday.

In an update on COVID-19 vaccination efforts to the Las Cruces City Council Monday, Councilor Tessa Abeyta-Stuve reported that 31.8% of Doña Ana County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

It’s something she attributes in part to an increase in the weekly number of vaccines from the state, which has more than doubled since the beginning of February.

“It's been about an 82% increase,” Abeyta-Stuve said. “In terms of rankings, we have not still moved as far as I think we should. A report out last week was a ranking on how many vaccines we've distributed per population per county. We were at the bottom fourth. Now we're at the bottom eighth. So, we’ve moved up a little bit.”

Although almost 50% of those within the county have registered for the vaccine, it will not be enough to achieve herd immunity. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, estimates that 70-90% of the population will have to be vaccinated in order for herd immunity to be achieved.

Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima expressed concern that the number of vaccines available could begin to outweigh the number of people registered to receive it.

“What's concerning me, a little bit, is it's moving along quite well. We've made some pretty good strides in the last couple of weeks,” Miyagishima said. “And if it continues, we're going to be getting into the forties and unless we increase the amount registered, then we're going to run out of people to inoculate.”

In order to combat the issue, the city’s COVID-19 Vaccination Task Force is overseeing work on a media awareness campaign detailing how to register for the vaccine.

The council also reviewed the city’s proposed 2021-2025 Consolidated Plan, seeking to expand affordable housing options, improve access to health and safety programs and reduce homelessness within Las Cruces.

Katelyn Michaud, from Crescendo Consulting Group, presented the plan to the council. She outlined the potential strategies to increase health and safety program access.

“It’s increased awareness about viable services in the community,” Michaud said. “It’ll provide free or low-cost services to qualified individuals, increasing capacity and access to case management. Another COVID specific impact, because of the pandemic, we are seeing a need for increased mental health services and support for isolated seniors and others in the community.”

On the matter of housing, Councilor Kasandra Gandara stressed the importance of home rehabilitation in order to curb gentrification within the city.

“There are so many people very concerned about gentrification,” Gandara said. “One of the priorities for me would be that home rehabilitation continue to upgrade these folks’ homes, adding maybe a rent-to-own program, I think would be really important so that we can mitigate gentrification.”

Councilor Johana Bencomo says she is excited for the final plan to be put before the council later this spring.

“Often I feel like our role is to try to get rid of these impediments,” Bencomo said. “More systemic changes so that people can operate more freely, to be able to do the work they need to when we're serving our community in terms of housing.”

Public comment on the plan is currently open and will continue through April 15.