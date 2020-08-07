Las Cruces City Council To Hold Virtual Public Hearing Tuesday Before Vote On Developer Incentive

The City of Las Cruces, will hold a public meeting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, August 11, via Zoom, concerning the adoption of an resolution relating to the formation of the Royal Crossing Tax Increment Development District.

The formation of the District is proposed and will be considered by the City Council at the August 17 Regular City Council meeting which will be open to the public. The public is invited to comment on the proposed resolution, and can do so in one of two ways:

Email written comments to councilmtginput@las-cruces.org, Include “Royal Crossing TIDD” in the subject line

Participate in Public Hearing, at 9 a.m. on August 11, by Zoom; Send your full name & address to econdev@las-cruces.org by end of business day Monday, August 10 and an email invitation will be sent to participants.

Complete copies of the proposed resolution are on file in the Office of the City Clerk at 700 N Main, Las Cruces, New Mexico and are available for inspection during regular office hours. A map that shows the boundaries of the area proposed for inclusion in the District is attached. A tax increment development plan for the District is also on file in the Office of the City Clerk at 700 N Main, Las Cruces, New Mexico and is available for inspection during regular office hours.

A copy of the application requesting the formation of the District by the City is on file with the City Clerk at the address stated above and available for inspection during regular office hours and is also available electronically on the City’s website at https://las-cruces.org.

The title of the proposed resolution (subject to amendment or substitution) is as follows:

A RESOLUTION APPROVING THE FORMATION OF THE ROYAL CROSSING TAX INCREMENT DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT PURSUANT TO THE TAX INCREMENT FOR DEVELOPMENT ACT, NMSA 1978, §§ 5-15-1 TO -29 (2006, AS AMENDED THROUGH 2019); APPROVING THE APPLICATION, PETITION, OPERATION AND MAINTENANCE AGREEMENT, AND TIDD DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF THE DISTRICT; RATIFYING THE TAX INCREMENT DEVELOPMENT PLAN; DEDICATING REVENUES FROM SEVENTY PERCENT (70%) OF CERTAIN GROSS RECEIPTS TAX INCREMENTS AND SEVENTY-FIVE PERCENT (75%) OF CERTAIN PROPERTY TAX INCREMENTS TO FUND THE CONSTRUCTION, ACQUISITION, OPERATION AND MAINTENANCE OF PUBLIC INFRASTRUCTURE; ESTABLISHING PARAMETERS FOR THE ISSUANCE OF TAX INCREMENT BONDS; AUTHORIZING THE DISTRICT TO ISSUE SUBORDINATE OBLIGATIONS AND ENTER INTO CONSTRUCTION CONTRACTS.