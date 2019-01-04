Las Cruces City Council Endorses End-Of-Life Legislation

It’s a new year, and that means a new legislative session. Soon, New Mexico lawmakers will consider a wide range of bills, including legislation that could allow terminally ill adults to end their lives with the help of physicians. It’s a practice known as medical aid in dying. It’s gaining support across the state, and the Las Cruces City Council recently endorsed the practice.

At the council meeting, Elizabeth Teeters – the city’s policy analyst – defined medical aid in dying as “a practice in which a mentally capable ill adult with a prognosis of six months or less to live requests from their doctor a prescription for medication that they may self-ingest to bring about a peaceful death.”

She said in order to qualify, patients must be 18 years or older, able to make their own health decisions and take the medicine themselves.

This practice is legal in seven states and the District of Columbia. Some lawmakers want to see New Mexico join the list.

Representative Micaela Lara Cadena, of Mesilla, is co-sponsoring an end-of-life bill in the upcoming legislative session.

“As a New Mexican, as a Hispanic, as a Catholic person of faith here in this valley, it means a lot to me to say out loud that I truly trust others to make their own personal and complex decisions about their bodies, their lives and yes, their deaths as well,” she said at the council meeting.

The debate about end-of-life options isn’t new to New Mexico. Back in 2014, a district court ruled that patients have a constitutional right to end their lives. An appeals court overturned the ruling, and the case made its way to the state Supreme Court, which ultimately kicked the decision to the state legislature.

Lawmakers presented an end-of-life bill in 2017. But it failed on the Senate floor 22-20.

Cadena hopes this legislative session will be different. “In New Mexico we truly know that each of us have our own space to make our moral decisions or hold our own moral values about a complex issue like this but we can also create room for other New Mexicans to make these decisions for themselves,” she said.

Cadena urged council members to approve a resolution calling for state lawmakers to pass end-of-life legislation.

Several community members also spoke in favor of the resolution – like Cynthia Merle, who said for her, the issue is personal. A close family member chose to end his life after a difficult battle with ALS. Merle said he was fortunate to live in Oregon, where medical aid in dying has been legal for over a decade.

“He was able to choose his day, to have his beloved adult children, sister, and my brother and sister with him and joyfully and lovingly share last words and choose the moment of his death,” she said.

Merle said in her mind, end-of-life legislation isn’t about death “but about maintaining and enhancing quality of life in those last months. Fear intensifies pain. And so when a terminally ill person is afraid of unbearable pain or suffocating or whatever their fear is, their last months will be more tortured than if they can focus on living life to the fullest at that time.”

No one spoke out against the resolution, which council members unanimously approved.

“I grew up Catholic in a family where we didn’t really want to talk about this kind of stuff,” said council member Gabriel Vasquez. “I have seen the effects with somebody in the last days of life. It’s a tough thing to witness, and if anything I support just the individual rights for people to be able to do this.

Las Cruces joins Albuquerque and Santa Fe, which approved similar resolutions. Lawmakers plan to introduce an end-of-life bill this month.