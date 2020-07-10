Las Cruces City Council to Discuss Police Auditor Request for Proposals

The Las Cruces City Council will meet at 1 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020 for a work session that will immediately be followed by a Special City Council Meeting and an Agenda Setting Meeting.

The work session, special meeting and agenda setting meeting will be conducted by video conference. They will be televised live, beginning at 1 p.m. Monday, on CLC-TV, Comcast Cable channel 20, and will also be available online at clctv.com and at YouTube.com/clctv20.

During the work session, the council will discuss the proposed request for proposals for police auditor services. No formal action will be taken by the council at the work session.

The City of Las Cruces will be soliciting proposals from qualified firms interested in entering into a professional services agreement for police auditor services. City staff will provide an overview of key components for a Police Audit and get feedback from City Council in advance of that solicitation.

In 2009, the Las Cruces Police Department was assessed by an independent consulting firm for community perceptions, police operations, and procedures. The main goal of the assessment was to determine if a community oversight agency was needed in Las Cruces. The results of the assessment recommended the adoption of the Police Auditor Model with a focus on organizational change rather than the sole function of investigating individual complaints.

Since 2009, the City has had two contractors that provided police auditor services. Due to limitations on contracting time limits, it is now time for the City to re-solicit proposals from qualified firms.

Two other items will be discussed at Monday’s work session. The Public Works Department, with representatives from Wilson & Company and Sites Southwest, will present an update to council on the East Mesa Public Recreation Complex Master Plan, as part of the GO Bond Project.

Also, the topic “Economic Development Building Local Walls” will be presented to City Council by Michael H. Shuman an economist, attorney, author, and entrepreneur, and a leading visionary on community economics. Shuman is Director of Local Economy Programs for Neighborhood Associates Corporation, and an Adjunct Professor at Bard Business School in New York City.

Shortly after the work session, City Council will convene for a special meeting and will consider a resolution appealing the May 26, 2020 approval of the City’s Planning and Zoning Commission for an Infill Development Process application for a vacant parcel of land at 2245 Turrentine Drive.

The application proposes the construction of 12 dwelling units on the property that encompasses almost one acre, and is zoned R-1A, single family medium density.

Mayor Ken Miyagishima – mayor@las-cruces.org.



The Agenda Setting Meeting, shortly after Monday’s special meeting, will determine the agenda for the council’s July 20 regularly scheduled meeting.