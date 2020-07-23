Las Cruces City Council Determines Single Finalist in City Manager Search

The Las Cruces City Council interview process as well as the employee and community panel reviews have been completed in the City's search for a new City Manager. Ifo Pili, the city administrator of Eagle Mountain City, Utah has emerged as the finalist Council would like to pursue as the Council's next single employee.

“I think we were provided some wonderful candidates to interview,” Mayor Ken Miyagishima said. "The few remaining candidates in the interview process were really exceptional,” Miyagishima added, "I think we can move forward knowing we asked the right questions and heard the answers that make us confident in selecting this individual."

Pili’s contract will now be negotiated, and the terms of negotiation will subsequently be approved at an upcoming council meeting. The Council has expressed its gratitude to those who have participated in the process locally, and to the Novak Consulting Group, of Cincinnati, Ohio who did the initial work in the recruitment of the potential candidates.