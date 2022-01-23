Las Cruces Charter Schools Fair - Excellence in Education

An interview with charter school principals - Julia Rivera-Tapia of Raíces del Saber Xinachtli Community School; and Sylvy Galvan de Lucero of La Academia Dolores Huerta.

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with two Las Cruces charter school principals – Julia Rivera-Tapia of Raíces del Saber Xinachtli Community School and Sylvy Galvan de Lucero of La Academia Dolores Huerta, about a Charter School Fair on Saturday, January 29th, 9 a.m. to 12 noon at La Plaza of Las Cruces on the Downtown Mall. Several Las Cruces charter schools will join in celebration of “Excellence in Education” and will present the uniqueness each school offers to students and families in the community, as well as promote recruitment of students and teachers. Schools participating are: Raíces del Saber Xinachtli Community School (K-5 bilingual school) – raicesdelsaber.org; La Academia Dolores Huerta (Middle School 6-8 dual language); Alma D’Arte (HS) – almadarte.org; Las Montañas (HS) – lasmontanashigh.com; The New America School (adult HS) – lcnas.org; Explore Academy (Middle School 6-8) – explore.academy; J. Paul Taylor Academy (K-8) – jpaultayloracademy.org.