Las Cruces Catholic School Weather Delay

Las Cruces Catholic School, 1331 N. Miranda, will be on a two-hour weather delay for Wednesday, February 12th. The forecast is calling for continued snow and icy roads due to a Winter Weather Advisory. Students are to report to classes at 10 a.m. There will also be no morning church services and students need to wear regular uniform. Parents are asked to refer to their email, text and/or school Facebook page at Facebook.com/LasCrucesCatholicSchool for further updates if necessary.