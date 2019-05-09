Las Cruces Catholic School Robotics Teams Sweep National Competition

The Las Cruces Catholic School (LCCS) Robotics Team brought home three championship titles after competing in a national robotics competition in Albuquerque. Here is a statement from LCCS:

Students participated in the RoboRAVE North American Competition the weekend of May 3rd & 4th. Three teams from LCCS won all three places of 1st, 2nd & 3rd in the elementary line following division. RoboRAVE brings students from eight years old to adults to compete in robotics together. This year, 963 players from six countries participated in RoboRAVE.

LCCS students prepared for at least five months to assemble, test and configure their robots. Ten teams competed in the competition. “This is an amazing opportunity for our students to grasp technological concepts such as this,” says Cristina Abeyta, LCCS teacher and Robotics coach.

“I’m extremely proud of this group of students for working together, solving problems together and overall being good teammates,” says Abeyta.

The winning teams for the Line Following category are as follows:

1st place – Motor Monkeys; MiaSofia Contreras, Mia Magallanes, Victoria Arzabala and Emilio Guajardo

2nd place – Rock ‘n Robos; Danya Harris, Dakota Carillo, Jocelyn Meraz and Amanda Padilla

3rd place – Thunder Knights; Irvin Jimenez, AJ Kaczmarek and Xavier Vargas.

For more information, please contact Holy Cross Catholic School at (575) 526-2517.