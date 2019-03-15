Las Cruces Businesses Working Through Construction On Valley Drive

JR Najera, lot manager of Solitaire Homes at 325 S. Valley Drive, is happy to walk you through the manufactured model homes. He’s also quick to point out with pride that every home on the lot- from the home framing to the pre-installed window treatments - was constructed just a few miles away in Deming.

Solitaire Homes is located alongside the ongoing New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) road reconstruction on Valley Drive, and although it’s been inconvenient, the staff hasn’t lost optimism. Instead they have worked with NMDOT, rising to the challenge and finding new ways to reach out to customers.

“Ours isn’t a business that relies heavily on walk-ins,” explains Najera, “but we do rely on collaboration, a good reputation and word of mouth. Now, we’ve expanded our social media outreach.”

One of the big manufactured home challenges, however, is literally moving the product: these huge homes are hauled with big trucks over regional roads and nearby freeways. “In heavy winds,” notes Najera, “we have to plan our routes accordingly.”

Najera says NMDOT came out early on and saw what it takes to move the big manufactured homes in and out of the lot. “They looked at how it works and what sort of space we need for our trucks and homes,” he said. Through collaboration, they were able to overcome some of the more delicate issues of moving a house onto or off of the lot: the entrance to the lot requires at least 60-feet and a ramp. As the road work has transitioned from one side of Valley Drive to the other, Najera says NMDOT representatives returned again to explain how they were planning access to Solitaire Homes.

While NMDOT road reconstruction progresses on Valley Drive, the City of Las Cruces is also working to mitigate the stress on Valley Drive businesses - as much as allowed by law. The New Mexico anti-donation clause strictly limits what the City can do, but the City is able to support affected businesses by: providing after-hours City inspectors to expedite NMDOT construction progress, placing personalized access signs with specific business names to assist customers getting to Valley Drive businesses, launching the “Patience during Progress” campaign encouraging residents to continue patronizing Valley Drive businesses, providing a Police Department surveillance trailer and portable lighting along Valley Drive during construction, and re-synchronizing Valley Drive stoplights as road reconstruction progresses.

Upcoming Valley Drive Public MeetingTuesday, March 19th



6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

NMDOT Solano Complex 750 N. Solano Drive (use north gate entrance)

Submitted by The City of Las Cruces, which encourages residents to continue to support local Valley Drive businesses, and work with our local Chambers of Commerce in their efforts to provide support. For the most up-to-date information please visit www.valleydrive.net.