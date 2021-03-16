Las Cruces Burn Lake Cleanup Planned For Saturday

Las Cruces Community Partnership officer Brian Klimeck is spearheading a Burn Lake Cleanup project that is set for Saturday.

The four-hour cleanup will begin at 9 a.m. March 20 at Burn Lake. Several City departments, partners and volunteer organizations are assisting in the cleanup. City Councilor Johana Bencomo, whose District 4 includes Burn Lake, also expressed her interest in participating.

Pizza will be served to volunteers at the conclusion of the cleanup. Those who wish to volunteer are encouraged to meet before 9 a.m. March 20 at the entrance to Burn Lake, off Burn Lake Road. LCPD’s Mobile Operations Command Center will be near the entrance and organizers will provide volunteers with gloves, trash bags, collection implements and instructions. Volunteers are encouraged to wear comfortable boots, eye protection and clothing conducive to collecting refuse in an overgrown area. COVID-19 safety etiquette – wearing face masks and social distancing – is required.

Klimeck, a U.S. Coast Guard retiree, has been with LCPD for 12 years and a member of the Community Partnership Unit since its inception in 2020. Prior to that, Klimeck served with LCPD’s TNT – Targeting Neighborhood Threats – Unit. Klimeck oversees LCPD’s Bicycle Patrol Program and is a highly sought-after bike patrol instructor who has provided instruction for several law enforcement agencies. Approximately 50 of LCPD’s officers are certified bike patrol officers.

In 2019, Klimeck and his team presented results of a local project on community policing at the International Problem-Oriented Policing conference in Santa Cruz, Calif. The annual conference hosted law enforcement agencies and criminal justice scholars from around the world to discuss problem solving and community policing strategies. Klimeck and officer Benjamin Berling were chosen to present their 2018 project that resulted in the prosecution of a Las Cruces smoke shop owner who was dealing illegal synthetic marijuana, or "spice." This project significantly reduced crime and disorder in the area near the Community of Hope and Gospel Rescue Mission.

Klimeck’s regular patrols include west Amador Avenue, Burn Lake and other areas within City Council District 4. The Cleanup is receiving assistance from LCPD, Codes Enforcement, Las Cruces Public Works, Keep Las Cruces Beautiful and volunteer organizations including NMSU Aggies without Limits, the NMSU Society of Human Resources, and the Roadrunner Prevention Group which helps steer youth away from drug and alcohol use. The Community of Hope, Gospel Rescue Mission, El Crucero and the Farmer’s Market are also lending their support. Groups or individuals who wish to volunteer for the cleanup are encouraged to meet at Burn Lake before 9 a.m. on March 20.

Information from Las Cruces Police