Las Cruces Area Residents To Be Honored For Helping Asylum-Seekers

Several key staff members of the Doña Ana County/City of Las Cruces Office of Emergency Management (OEM) will be honored Friday for their part in the response to accommodating thousands of asylum seekers that passed through the county last year.

The Sons of the American Revolution, a congressionally chartered nonprofit organization, recently announced plans to recognize staff with the Bronze Good Citizenship Medal. The list of honorees include Cullen Combs, Emergency Manager, Amanda Bowen, Emergency Management Coordinator and Patty Evans, OEM Specialist.

Between April and July 2019, Doña Ana County spearheaded a joint effort with several other community and government agencies, including the City of Las Cruces, to assist more than 17,000 migrants who passed through the county seeking asylum. The humanitarian operation provided medical attention, food, clothing and shelter, and coordinated travel arrangements to get migrants where they needed to be while they await the asylum process.

Two community volunteers will also receive honors on behalf of the charter. Freida Adams, a volunteer nurse who led outreach efforts during the operation, will be honored, along with Robin Rice. Together, Adams and Rice coordinated the medical response and sheltering accommodations to the humanitarian crisis, working with non-governmental agencies and local churches.

During the crisis, the county temporarily provided shelter and services at the Crisis Triage Center and later moved operations to the former U.S. Army Reserve Armory on Brown Road.

