Las Cruces Area Public Meetings On Legalizing Cannabis

After being tasked by New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham to study proposals that could legalize cannabis, Sheriff Kim Stewart has launched a series of public input meetings to gauge the opinions of Doña Ana County residents.
Sheriff Stewart was among a 20-member group named last week to the governor’s Cannabis Legalization Working Group. According to the governor’s office, the committee will make recommendations based off of public input and various other proposals.
The governor’s office expects the recommendations to be part of cannabis legislation that will be introduced during the next legislative session.
The scheduled meetings are as follows and will take place at various Doña Ana County Community Resource Centers (CRC):
Organ CRC
5880 Second Street
Monday, July 22 at 9 a.m.
Doña Ana CRC
5745 Ledesma Drive
Thursday, July 25 at 12 p.m.
Vado/Del Cerro CRC
180 La Fe Avenue
Monday, July 29 at 10 a.m.
Delores Wright CRC
400 E. Lisa Drive
Thursday, Aug. 1 at 12:30 p.m.
Hatch Community Center
837 Highway 187
Monday, Aug. 5 at 1:30 p.m.
Radium Springs CRC
12060 Lindbeck Road
Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 11:30 a.m.
Butterfield CRC
9350 Berry Patch Lane
Monday, Aug. 12 at 9 a.m.