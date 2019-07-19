Las Cruces Area Public Meetings On Legalizing Cannabis

After being tasked by New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham to study proposals that could legalize cannabis, Sheriff Kim Stewart has launched a series of public input meetings to gauge the opinions of Doña Ana County residents.

Sheriff Stewart was among a 20-member group named last week to the governor’s Cannabis Legalization Working Group. According to the governor’s office, the committee will make recommendations based off of public input and various other proposals.

The governor’s office expects the recommendations to be part of cannabis legislation that will be introduced during the next legislative session.

The scheduled meetings are as follows and will take place at various Doña Ana County Community Resource Centers (CRC):

Organ CRC

5880 Second Street

Monday, July 22 at 9 a.m.

Doña Ana CRC

5745 Ledesma Drive

Thursday, July 25 at 12 p.m.

Vado/Del Cerro CRC

180 La Fe Avenue

Monday, July 29 at 10 a.m.

Delores Wright CRC

400 E. Lisa Drive

Thursday, Aug. 1 at 12:30 p.m.

Hatch Community Center

837 Highway 187

Monday, Aug. 5 at 1:30 p.m.

Radium Springs CRC

12060 Lindbeck Road

Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 11:30 a.m.

Butterfield CRC

9350 Berry Patch Lane

Monday, Aug. 12 at 9 a.m.