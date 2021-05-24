Las Cruces Area Irrigation Season Set To Begin

The 2021 irrigation season begins just days from now on June 1st. The District’s recent annual Growers Meetings were attended by farmers as they prepare for a critically short water year. EBID reminds agricultural producers and stresses the need to get their water orders in before June 1. The Water Records Department is open during regular business hours Monday – Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m..

Water will be flowing in canals by June 2nd. As a reminder, the flat rate irrigation weekend is scheduled for June 5th and 6th. Flat rate irrigators should have their turnouts and ditches cleaned and ready for efficient watering.

We must work together to be as efficient as possible with the little surface water available during the expected 35 day irrigation season. The District’s goal is to bulk up farm orders to minimize the fill and dry cycle in the canals; farmers’ cooperation is critical to this success. Maximizing the already carefully monitored delivery efficiency will help everyone get through this season.

Farms can refer to their Water Growers Information Sheet for instructions on how to order water. Feel free to contact EBID at 575-524-8003 with any questions. Water orders can also be placed online via the farmer services tab on our home page at www.ebid-nm.org.