Las Cruces Area Educator: Do Not Rush Return To In-Person Learning

Commentary: While I am a huge proponent of face-to-face teaching and fully understand the push to reopen the public schools, I am concerned about the proposed date of April 5th. The teachers have been assured they will have access to vaccinations by the end of March. If they receive one of the two dose vaccines they must wait 3 to 4 weeks until the second dose, and then another 2 weeks until full immunity is developed. Only if the teachers all receive the J & J single dose vaccine before March 22, will they have protective immunity.

It is possible to reopen safely before full vaccination if great care is taken. Our school, the Las Cruces Academy, has operated continuously since September 8th, because we are very careful. All teachers and students wear well-fitting face masks at all times unless they are eating, which they do outside while socially distanced. While in class, the students are socially distanced in small groups with enhanced air flow in every classroom. All of us wash our hands frequently, with social distancing. Equally important, our family members are careful, wearing face masks when in public places.

We are lucky; we are a small school with a big building; our students, teachers, and family members are good about wearing their face masks when at risk; we wash hands frequently and observe social distancing.

The benefits of in person instruction are numerous and documented.

The school district should act responsibly to insure a safe reopening.