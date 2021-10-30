Las Cruces Area Early Voting Numbers Drop Sharply Compared To 2019 Municipal Elections

LAS CRUCES, NM – Election Day is fast approaching for the second regular local election held in Doña Ana County. Registered voters are encouraged to visit one of the 40 voting Convenience Centers located throughout the county on November 2. All centers will be open from 7:00 am – 7:00 pm.

“Our office continues to work hard to ensure the voting experience is seamless for all registered voters” said County Clerk, Amanda López Askin. “We saw a steady increase in early voting during its final week, and we are hopeful for a busy Election Day.”

Today was the last day to vote early and register to vote for the 2021 Regular Local Election. Unofficial participation numbers up to this point reflect approximately 5,271 early voters and 739 absentee voters.

There are no in-person voting opportunities on October 31 and November 1. Registered voters who have applied for absentee voting are still able to submit their absentee ballot at any of the available secured container locations throughout the county, as well as at any of the Voting Convenience Centers on Election Day. Voters may track the status of their absentee ballot online at NMVote.org.

During the state’s first regular local election in 2019, approximately 7,100 voters cast ballots in-person during the Early Voting period in Doña Ana County.

Unofficial results for this year’s election will be available after 7:00 pm on Election Day, November 2, at the New Mexico Secretary of State’s website: www.sos.state.nm.us. All results remain unofficial until after their certification by the state canvass board later in November.

Information from Doña Ana County