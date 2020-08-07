Las Cruces Area County Commission Requests Federal Funds For Small Business Relief

The Board of County Commissioners voted to approve Doña Ana County’s application to the CARES Act Relief Fund in a special meeting held on August 4, 2020.

The CARES Act Relief Fund makes funding available to local governments to provide grants to small businesses impacted by COVID-19. The Cities of Anthony and Sunland Park, the Town of Mesilla and the Village of Hatch are all partnering with Doña Ana County on this effort.

Doña Ana County invested in an economic assessment, which was created by the Community Economics Laboratory, CELab, an Albuquerque based economic think tank, in partnership with the Mesilla Valley Economic Development Alliance. The assessment estimated that Doña Ana County is expected to lose more than 28,000 jobs over the next five years, largely due to the pandemic.

Doña Ana County will administer the CARES Act Relief Fund in partnership with the Greater Las Cruces Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber will be responsible for the application process. A committee, made up of representation from each municipality of the county and of the Greater Las Cruces Chamber of Commerce will facilitate the process.

“We are requesting $7 million from the 2020 CARES Act Relief Fund to support an estimated 1,600 small businesses within the county municipalities and outside the City of Las Cruces,” said Fernando Macias, Doña Ana County Manager. “These businesses are a vital contributor to the economic stability of Doña Ana County.”

The awards allotted to qualifying small businesses will be based on their ability to demonstrate need. Grants are capped at $10,000, unless the business provides supportive documentation of greater need.

“More information about the grants will be available, in the very near future,” said Debbi Moore, CEO of the Greater Las Cruces Chamber of Commerce.