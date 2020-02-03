Las Cruces Area Alert: No Burning Permitted Monday Due To High Winds

Doña Ana County’s Fire and Emergency Services Department declared Monday, Feb. 3, a No Burn Day after weather advisories warned of windy conditions. According to the National Weather Service, the wind advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The affected area includes all of Doña Ana County, with winds expected to blow 25 to 35 miles per hour. Peak gusts could reach up to 55 miles per hour.

During the windy spring season, and the weeks leading up to it, the county’s 16 volunteer fire stations historically respond to a higher-than-average number of uncontrolled open burns. Those burns, when coupled with windy weather, can spread to surrounding properties or homes.

When no-burn days are not in effect, the following rules apply to open burning of vegetative material:

1. Prior to commencement of burning, the property owner or responsible party shall notify the Mesilla Valley Regional Dispatch Authority by calling (575) 526-0795.

2. Open burning of non-piled vegetative material for purposes of disposal of such material, shall not exceed 10 acres per day, or burning of piled vegetative material, including material gathered in a pit or open container, does not exceed 1,000 cubic feet of pile volume per day.

3. Burning shall be conducted at least three hundred feet from any occupied dwelling, workplace or place where people congregate, which is on property owned by, or under possessory control of, another person.

4. Burning shall begin no earlier than one hour after sunrise, and shall be extinguished no later than one hour after sunset.

5. Never leave an open burn unattended.

First-time violators who demonstrate cooperation in compliance may be fined up to $100 per violation. First-time violators who fail to demonstrate cooperation in compliance may be fined up to $200 per violation.

Multiple-time violators who demonstrate cooperation in compliance may be fined up to $500 per violation. Multiple-time violators who fail to demonstrate cooperation in compliance may be fined up to $1,000 per violation.

For additional information, please contact the Doña Ana County Fire and Emergency Services Department, (575) 647-7921.