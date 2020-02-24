Las Cruces Annual Volunteer Fair & Giving Day Returns

The 9th annual Volunteer Fair & Giving Day returns to the Plaza de Las Cruces from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 25. Admission is free.

The event will be in conjunction with the Las Cruces Farmers and Crafts Market and will showcase more than 50 local non-profit organizations seeking volunteers. Persons interested in volunteering can learn more about each participating non-profit by visiting booths in the outdoor mall.

The Volunteer Fair & Giving Day brings together the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico, the Mesilla Valley Habitat for Humanity, United Way of Southwest New Mexico (UWSWNM), and the City of Las Cruces’ Volunteer Network to spearhead this annual event.

Participating non-profit organizations will be seeking donations and will receive matching funds provide by UWSWNM and the Community Foundation through various grant opportunities.

Attendees are invited to bring non-perishable canned food items for Casa de Peregrinos. Fun activities will be available for children.

Registration is currently open. Organizations interested in participating must have a 501c3 tax determination or be connected to an organization as an affiliate or as their fiscal sponsor that has the 501c3 tax status to be eligible. Organizations that do not hold such a status can still participate and take donations, but they may not be eligible for the matching funds provided by our community partners.

For more information about the event or to participate as a non-profit, contact Scott Rodgers at srodgers@las-cruces.org or call (575528-3035. Follow on Facebook at Las Cruces Volunteer Network.