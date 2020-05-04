Las Cruces Allocates $400,000 for Health-Related Public Service Programs

A total of 16 local non-profit organizations will share in $400,000 for health-related public services programs for fiscal year 2021/2022. The Las Cruces City Council today authorized the funding from the City’s Telshor Facility Fund, money the City receives for the lease of Memorial Medical Center that is jointly owned by the City and County. The funding, available July 1, is for the specific purpose of providing operating expenses to eligible non-profit organizations in exchange for qualified health care to the sick, indigent, and low-income community members of Las Cruces.

The City of Las Cruces (City) conducted a competitive application process for the provision of responsive, cost effective, quality health-related public services through partnerships with the non-profit sector. Grants are awarded on a two-year funding cycle, with renewed funding based on overall program performance, quality of data collection methods and record keeping, satisfactory monitoring reviews, and availability of City funding. The applications were solicited in accordance with the adopted Health Related Public Services Policy Guide.

The applications were reviewed and evaluated by the Health and Human Services Advisory Committee (HHSAC). On March 3, 2020, the HHSAC recommended that grants in the amount of $400,000 be awarded to local providers of health-related public services for fiscal year 2021. City Council approval was required to award funds and execute a purchased services agreement between the City and the respective non-profit organizations.

Also, today, City Council allocated an additional $35,000 from the Telshor Facility Fund and repurposed a previously awarded $100,000 to assist with the impact to our community caused by the Public Health Order to address the pandemic.

In addition to today’s funding, City Council has approved emergency financial resources to assist with the impact to our community caused by the Public Health Order to address the coronavirus.

On April 3, City Council allocated $1,072,500 in emergency financial assistance:

Agency/Organization

· Families & Youth, Inc.: $200,000 for Mayors Meals/My Friends Place/El Crucero

· Las Cruces Public Schools: $150,000 for Las Cruces internet & virtual learning

access.

· La Casa: $74,500 for housing & emergency shelter operations & supplies.

· La Pinon: $74,500 for SANE Program (medical & operating supplies, expanded

staff hours.)

· Casa De Peregrinos: $74,500 for operating supplies (food/staff.)

· MVCH: $74,500 for rapid rehousing/homeless prevention.

· CAA: $74,500 for Thriving Families-COVID community assistance program.

· CSFP Loaves & Fishes: $2,500 for food boxes for the elderly.

City of Las Cruces

· Utilities: $125,000 to increase utility assistance fund.

· Quality of Life: $100,000 for the essential supply fund.

· Various: $75,000 for drivers for COVID-19 tests & meal delivery.

· Various: $40,000 for PPE for City staff (person-to-person contact.)

· Economic Development: $7,500 for economic crisis flash assessment.

Total $1,072,500.

On April 10, City Council approved an additional $684,000:

Agency/Organization

· Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico: $150,000 for COVID-19

emergency relief fund.

· Families and Youth Inc.: $100,000 for expanded meal service.

· Catholic Charities: $74,500 to for the poverty assistance program.

· Cruces Creatives: $21,600 for the production of personal protection equipment for

City staff.

· Dona Ana Communities United: $22,000 for Los Amigos COVID-19 Connections.

· Community Action Agency: $152,000 the for Thriving Families-COVID community

assistance program.

· CSFP Loaves & Fishes: $7,500 for food boxes for the elderly.

City of Las Cruces

· Economic Development Department: $74,500 for microloans technical support.

· Various Departments: $25,000 for hygiene stations and sanitation kits in the

community.

· Various Departments: $56,900 for hotel rooms for 1st responders.

Total $684,000

On April 17, the council approved an additional $139,500 from the City’s general fund.

· Mesilla Valley Habitat for Humanity: $65,000 to complete five-homes currently

under construction.

· City of LC Economic Development Department: $74,500 for microloan technical

assistance.

Total: $139,500

