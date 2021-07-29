Las Cruces Alert: Access to Southbound I-25 On-Ramp from Triviz and South Roundabout CLOSED Friday

Crews began paving the southbound I-25 on-ramp to I-25 today, Thursday, July 29. We discovered that, for safety reasons, we had to close access to this on-ramp from Triviz and the south roundabout. We did not have time to notify everyone of this closure in advance and apologize for the inconvenience.

Unfortunately, we were unable to complete the paving operation today. Therefore, the southbound I-25 on-ramp access from Triviz and the south roundabout will be CLOSED on Friday, July 30 until paving is completed. We anticipate being able to reopen this access Friday afternoon or evening.

Traffic will be detoured on University to I-10 during this work.

Again, we apologize for the inconvenience.