Las Cruces Agencies Train for Gas Emergency

“Shortcut Construction” was on full view to a crowd of about 70 members of different agencies like Las Cruces Utilities (LCU), the City of Columbus Emergency Medical Technicians, and the Anthony Water Sanitation District. However, Shortcut Construction workers don’t honor gas regulations and don’t follow the model of good gas operations…and in short order, there was an accident.

Thankfully, the accident wasn’t real, and neither is Shortcut Construction. This was a live training to be able to go over crucial training procedures in case of a gas main break. While the equipment and water from the fire hoses were real - the emergency was staged - to give the several agencies a real sense of what can happen and how to work effectively. In fact, the plumes of what looked like “smoke” were actually a lime mixture; real gas leaks are colorless, but still incredibly dangerous.

The two employees miming out the bad actions of Shortcut Construction were actually LCU associates, one acting like he didn’t want to call New Mexico 811 before they started to dig. The other was cast as his spotter, who wandered away from the dig site to speak on his phone to his wife, as narrated by the training leaders over speakers.

And it happened: the gas line was damaged with a backhoe and the LCU actor mimics a broken leg as he tries to get away. Then, it was up to the Las Cruces Fire Department (LCFD) and Police Department to arrive on scene; handily, they were already waiting in the wings. The LCFD crew suits up, uses their hose to push the gas away from the fallen worker and runs to shift the injured man on a rolling stretcher made for speedy evacuations.

“It’s live training that makes everyone understand their vital role in safety. This scenario effectively bumps up awareness, not just for utility workers, but also for construction workers and residents who might accidentally dig without calling to check for gas lines,” said Lucio Garcia, P.E., CEM, LCU Gas Distribution & Construction administrator. “When we’re in the field together, we can stress safe digging practices and to create an awareness to keep Las Cruces safe.”

