KRWG’s Adrian Velarde to represent NMSU on NMBA board of directors

New Mexico State University KRWG Public Media General Manager Adrian Velarde has been appointed to the New Mexico Broadcasters Association board of directors.

The NMBA is a nonprofit corporation that has been chartered by the state of New Mexico since 1951, and membership includes radio and television stations.

“I’m thrilled to be involved with the NMBA and to bring Public Media’s unique voice to the board,” said Velarde. “As a student, I was fortunate enough to receive the NMBA Scholarship. I’m excited to be able to give back to the organization that helped me as a student.”

The NMBA’s key responsibilities are to assist its members with general and broadcast-specific business challenges through educational seminars, legal hotlines and grassroots lobbying. There also are additional opportunities to receive industry specific assistance, locate helpful resources and network with fellow broadcasters.

Velarde is an NMSU alumnus whose career spans more than 25 years combined in broadcast and cable. He returned to Las Cruces in 2009 to accept the director of broadcast operations position at KRWG. He was named general manager in 2018.

Information from NMSU