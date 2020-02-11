KRWG Public Media KRWG partners with StoryCorps to record, share veteran stories

New Mexico State University’s KRWG Public Media is teaming up with StoryCorps to host a public listening event, sharing the pre-recorded stories of veterans and their families. The event will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5 at the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum, 4100 Dripping Springs Rd.

Additionally, StoryCorps will be on campus March 2-13 to record new stories. Local veterans who would like to record an interview with StoryCorps as a part of the Military Voices Initiative are encouraged to reserve an appointment. StoryCorps interviews veterans along with a selected loved one and records a 40-minute conversation. At the end of the session, a copy of the interview is provided.

“KRWG Public Media is excited to partner with StoryCorps to record, preserve and share the stories of local veterans and military families and let them know that we as a nation are listening,” said Adrian Velarde, KRWG general manager.

To schedule an interview for StoryCorps’ Military Voices Initiative call 1-800-850-4406 or make an appointment through this link.

StoryCorps stores recordings in its archive at the Library of Congress, which houses the largest single collection of human voices ever gathered. It also shares select stories with the public through StoryCorps’ weekly podcast, NPR broadcasts, animated shorts, digital platforms and best-selling books.

Founded in 2003 by Dave Isay, StoryCorps has given more than 500,000 Americans of all backgrounds and beliefs, in towns and cities in all 50 states the chance to record interviews about their lives. These powerful human stories reflect a range of American experiences, wisdom and values. This is intended to generate empathy and reflect commonality rather than differences.