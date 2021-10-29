KRWG News This Week: Veteran Tries To Get Citizenship After Deportation; Las Cruces Creativity Event

Another busy week of news, and we have you covered.

Up front: A conversation with a veteran from Las Cruces who is trying to get U.S. citizenship after being deported, despite being a permanent resident.

Plus: We’ll have a local in-depth report about the 10X25 Creativity Conference, which recently held its inaugural event in Las Cruces.

And: Commentary from Walt Rubel and Peter Goodman about efforts to make the K-12 curriculum more inclusive.

All that, plus the week’s other top stories, special reports, and more.