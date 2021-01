Listen to KRWG News This Week

This week, part 2 of our preview of the New Mexico legislative session. And, we'll hear a portion of this week's State of the State address delivered by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. We also present an in-depth local report on the status of New Mexico COVID-19 vaccine distribution. And, commentator Peter Goodman's thoughts on the transition of power in Washington, D.C.

All that, plus a conversation about the future of Las Cruces with city councilor Johana Bencomo.