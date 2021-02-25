KRWG News This Week - Remote Learning In Las Cruces Public Schools; Traveling To Get The Vaccine

Another busy week of news, and we have you covered.

We have the region’s in-depth report on how the Las Cruces Public Schools has been coping with remote learning.

Plus…we’ll talk with New Mexico residents who are traveling to Texas to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

And…what is the state of the city? We’ll hear Mayor Ken Miyagishima’s assessment of where we stand in the City of the Crosses.

We also begin a six-part series on New Mexico’s rural heritage. This week, a look at education in the state during parts of the 20th century.