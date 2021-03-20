KRWG News This Week - NM Legislative Session; Return To In-Person Learning; COVID Rules & Business

Another busy week of news, and we have you covered.

We begin with the major accomplishments during the New Mexico Legislative session, as well as the continued failure to legalize recreational cannabis.

We have the region’s in-depth report on how the Las Cruces Public Schools plans to resume in-person learning on April 6.

Plus…Las Cruces businesses have been hurt by COVID-19 restrictions; we’ll hear from them.

And…we’ll cross the border to hear from asylum-seekers who hope to finally enter the U.S. after waiting in Mexico.

Finally, we continue our six-part series on New Mexico’s rural heritage. This week, a look at religion, illness, Injury, and “home remedies” in the first part of the 20th century.