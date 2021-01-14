KRWG News This Week - New Mexico U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich; More On The Insurrection

It's an extraordinaary hour this week, after an unprecedented period in U.S. History. President Donald Trump became the first U.S. president to be impeached twice. We'll hear from New Mexico U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich, who was at the Capitol during the insurrection. He talks about the danger that day and his thoughts on Trump's actions during the attack.

A diverse mix of New Mexico and Texas residents talk about the insurrection and the current polticial climate in the country. And, we'll hear thoughts from commentator Peter Goodman.