KRWG News This Week - New Mexico Renter Protections; Investments In Downtown Las Cruces

Another busy week of news, and we have you covered.

We begin with the region’s in-depth coverage of the end of a federal eviction moratorium. New Mexico is one of a handful of states that will still protect renters, but they must file some paperwork.

And…we’ll hear about plans for investments of $1.8 million in downtown Las Cruces. That news comes at the same time for another city issue: how to regulate cannabis businesses.

Plus…Walt Rubel addresses churches who penalize legislators for their voting records.

All that, plus the week’s other top stories, commentary, and more.